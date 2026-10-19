Sarina Wiegman signs two-year contract extension as England head coach
Wiegman has reached five successive major tournament finals.
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England head coach Sarina Wiegman will lead the Lionesses through to the end of the 2029 European Women’s Championship after signing a two-year contract extension.
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Wiegman has guided England to triumphs at the 2022 and 2025 Euros, as well as a first World Cup final in 2023, since taking charge in September 2021.
The 56-year-old Dutchwoman, a five-time FIFA Best winner, has reached five successive major tournament finals, also winning the 2017 Euros with her native Netherlands.
Wiegman said she is "so happy" to carry on working with the team, adding she "cannot think of a better job in football".
“Working for a world-class organisation like the (Football Association), and alongside so many people dedicated to winning England teams and the growth of our game, excites me every day," she said.
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She said she was grateful for the support she has received from officials, her coaches and support team, and the players.
Wiegman said: “I am honoured by their trust, which I never take for granted, and want to keep this great partnership going. I have such a strong desire to see what more we can achieve together with our amazing fans.
“I also want to keep supporting the wonderful collaborative work being led by the FA across the women’s game, particularly in developing young players and coaches.
“Of course, anyone who knows me will understand that my main concern right now is absolutely the World Cup, and helping this squad realise their potential in the years to come.
“We have an important job to do to confirm our place in Brazil, and hopefully we can do that and give the country another special summer to remember next year.”
England, who were beaten by Spain at the 2023 World Cup final in Australia, will face Ukraine over a two-legged play-off in November and December for a place in next year’s tournament in Brazil.
Wiegman’s new deal will also encompass the 2027 Nations League, which serves as a qualifying tournament for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
It is the second time she has prolonged her stay in England, having first agreed a contract extension in January 2024.
FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “Sarina is an incredible coach with an unparalleled record in major tournaments and I am so happy to continue to work with her for the next Euro cycle.
“While we will all remember the trophies and thrilling moments she has given us, I know she is only looking forward. There is no one better to lead the Lionesses into the next two tournaments.
“Sarina’s impact on English football has been immense, and she continues to inspire so many throughout the game. We have so much more to do in the women’s game and she will be instrumental in helping us to achieve that.”