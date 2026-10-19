Wiegman has reached five successive major tournament finals.

Sarina Wiegman signs two-year contract extension as England head coach. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

England head coach Sarina Wiegman will lead the Lionesses through to the end of the 2029 European Women’s Championship after signing a two-year contract extension.

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Wiegman has guided England to triumphs at the 2022 and 2025 Euros, as well as a first World Cup final in 2023, since taking charge in September 2021. The 56-year-old Dutchwoman, a five-time FIFA Best winner, has reached five successive major tournament finals, also winning the 2017 Euros with her native Netherlands. Wiegman said she is "so happy" to carry on working with the team, adding she "cannot think of a better job in football". “Working for a world-class organisation like the (Football Association), and alongside so many people dedicated to winning England teams and the growth of our game, excites me every day," she said. Read more: Thomas Tuchel only wants players who will put their ‘full energy’ into England Read more: ‘Incredible!’ David Raya hails Arsenal’s response to Brighton humiliation and reveals secret to gritty Forest win

She said she was grateful for the support she has received from officials, her coaches and support team, and the players. Wiegman said: “I am honoured by their trust, which I never take for granted, and want to keep this great partnership going. I have such a strong desire to see what more we can achieve together with our amazing fans. “I also want to keep supporting the wonderful collaborative work being led by the FA across the women’s game, particularly in developing young players and coaches. “Of course, anyone who knows me will understand that my main concern right now is absolutely the World Cup, and helping this squad realise their potential in the years to come. “We have an important job to do to confirm our place in Brazil, and hopefully we can do that and give the country another special summer to remember next year.”

Chloe Kelly and Sarina Wiegman celebrate after they win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. Picture: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy