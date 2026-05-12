Anas Sarwar has told LBC he hasn't "turned the screws" on his Scottish Labour MPs to call for Keir Starmer to quit as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

The Scottish Labour leader was in Holyrood for the first time since his party experienced its worst election result in the history of the devolved Scottish Parliament, returning just 17 MSPs.

So far more than 80 Labour MPs have called on Sir Keir to step down in the wake of the elections across Scotland, Wales and England - including ten of Scottish Labour's 37 MPS.

Four ministers have also quit the government, including junior health minister Dr Zubir Ahmed, who represents Glasgow South West, who accused the PM of a "lack of values-driven leadership".

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Dr Ahmed said the public had "lost confidence" in Sir Keir, and that had been "apparent" during the Scottish Parliament election campaign as at "door after door your name was specifically cited as a reason why Labour voters in 2024 would not vote for Scottish Labour in 2026."

He went on to say the PM was the "midwife for the delivery of an incompetent fifth term of SNP government."

Anas Sarwar had called for the Prime Minister's resignation in February, and today in Holyrood speaking to reporters on the Prime Minister's status, he said: "Look I've stated my position and I'm not recoiling from it."

Pressed to repeat his call for him to resign, he added: "I've stated my position and I stand by it."

But asked if he was urging Scottish Labour MPs to add their names the growing list of those calling for the PM to quit, Mr Sarwar told LBC: "I didn't turn the screws on any of my colleagues back in February and I'm not doing that now.

"Every Scottish Labour MP, like me and our MSPs and our wider party, are hurting about the result here last week and my job is to hold my party together and make sure we're an effective opposition.

"In terms of blame I have to take my fair share of responsibility, we tried to cut through a national wave and ultimately we failed to do so and we have lessons to learn."

The ten Scottish Labour MPs who have called on the Prime Minister to go, along with Dr Ahmed, include chair of the Scottish PLP Richard Baker, who had previously stood by Starmer, Graeme Downie, Gordon McKee, Maureen Burke, Brian Leishman, former PPS Melanie Ward, Alan Gemmell, Irene Campbell and Euan Stainbank.

Mr Sarwar also said his party should still be considered the main opposition at Holyrood, despite tying with Reform UK on 17 MSPs.

Traditionally, the largest opposition group in Holyrood is the first to ask questions at the weekly First Minister’s Questions sessions when the parliament is sitting.

He said: “We are the main opposition in this parliament. Yes, we won the same number of seats as Reform, but we got more votes than Reform. And I think there is now, for the other political parties – who have said they want to limit the influence of Reform in the parliament – they now have an opportunity.

“Are they going to back Reform to be the main opposition in this parliament or is it going to be the Scottish Labour party?”