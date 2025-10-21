The Government’s decision to approve a new inquest into the 1987 SAS operation at Loughgall has been condemned as “appeasement” by Northern Ireland’s Veterans Commissioner.

David Johnstone, who was appointed to the role by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, issued a blistering statement following Labour’s publication of its new Northern Ireland Troubles Bill.

He warned that the move could see as many as 24 SAS troopers called before a court within months.

The original Loughgall inquest was among those paused under the Northern Ireland Legacy Act (2023), introduced by the previous Conservative government.

The Act halted new criminal investigations, civil cases, and certain inquests, replacing them with a Truth and Reconciliation-style information recovery model inspired by South Africa’s post-apartheid process.

In his statement, Johnstone accused the Government of undermining veterans and reopening old wounds.

“Veterans believe this is as much about appeasement as it is about seeking truth,” he said. “Even if acquitted, it is the legal process, sometimes spanning decades, that is the real punishment of veterans. The SAS soldiers at Loughgall deserve our gratitude: they should not instead be dragged through an elongated legal process, used to deflect from the true purposes of the ruthless armed sectarian murder gang who set out to murder that day.”

Johnstone warned that by allowing Loughgall to restart via the coroner’s court, the Government had “created a hierarchy of victims”, adding that the process risked unfairly favouring some families over others.

