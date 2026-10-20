SAS faces ‘enemy in front and lawyer behind’ as former commander warns of threat to national security
The SAS Regimental Association has condemned the Government’s Troubles Bill as “unfit for purpose”, warning it could expose veterans to decades of legal action as its president says the future of the regiment itself is at risk.
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The association accused ministers of promising protections that would fail to protect former soldiers, dismissing the legislation as “incoherent, contradictory, imprecise and muddled” even after amendments intended to prevent repeated investigations.
Its intervention comes alongside a stark warning from Brigadier Ed Butler, a former commanding officer of 22 SAS and now the association’s president, that prolonged legal battles are damaging recruitment, retention and the willingness of troops to serve on Britain’s most dangerous missions.
Butler said: “The future is at risk if our licence to operate effectively is removed. Every day the SAS are working to foil terror attacks the public don’t even hear about. Losing SAS capabilities is a direct threat to national security.”
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The warnings deepen a dispute previously reported by LBC over whether the Government is honouring its obligations to soldiers sent to carry out secret operations, and whether its treatment of veterans risks undermining the confidence of those serving today.
In its latest statement, the SAS Regimental Association said: “The Troubles Bill is simply unfit for purpose even after the government amendments announced last week. It is rushed law: incoherent, contradictory, imprecise and muddled; the very opposite of good law.”
It directly rejected the Government’s claim that its changes would end what the Northern Ireland Office has called the “rinse and repeat” cycle of investigations.
“The government’s claim is that the government’s amendments will protect veterans from what the NIO calls the ‘rinse and repeat’ cycle of vexatious legal action pursued against them by republican activists in Northern Ireland. That is simply not true,” the association said.
“As it stands, even if the government amendments are passed, legal advice is that the Bill will provide almost unlimited opportunities for such activists to pursue their agenda through decades of legal action.”
It added: “The claimed Protections simply will not protect. Former soldiers deserve far better than this.”
The statement challenges claims by Defence Secretary Wes Streeting that veterans will receive “strong and lasting legal protections”, with ministers arguing the legislation can safeguard former service personnel while helping bereaved families establish what happened to their loved ones.
Butler warned that investigations into missions overseas were also taking a toll on serving SAS soldiers and their families, with some questioning whether they wanted to carry on serving.
He told The Times that members of the regiment were being forced to “deeply question their duty to the Ministry of Defence and their very raison d’être”, warning that continued “lawfare” was affecting recruitment and retention.
“It damages morale, their mental wellbeing and requires them to have extra resilience to continue doing a job where their lives are at risk on every mission,” he said.
Describing soldiers as facing “the enemy in front and the lawyer behind”, he added: “Ironically, the battle they are fighting at home is their biggest battle, most dangerous and a battle that currently has no end.”
His comments follow reports at the weekend that SAS soldiers involved in an operation against suspected terrorists in Syria were arrested on suspicion of murder and subjected to a three-year investigation.
The concerns also come against the backdrop of the Haddon-Cave inquiry into allegations of unlawful killings by British special forces in Afghanistan.
As LBC previously reported, former SAS Colonel David White has accused the Government of breaking the understanding between the state and the soldiers it sends on classified missions.
Speaking exclusively to LBC earlier this month, he said veterans had chosen to break years of silence because they believed ministers were failing to stand behind them.
“When we’re finished, we guard your secrets with our silence. In return, we rely upon the State to have our back,” he said.
White warned that the treatment of veterans also sent a message to serving personnel about the support they could expect once their own operations were over.
LBC also reported last week on a rare joint intervention by the SAS Regimental Association, SBS Association and Special Reconnaissance Regimental Association, which warned that the proposed legislation would leave veterans exposed to repeated investigations.
The three associations acknowledged the proposed requirement for the Attorney General to approve serious prosecutions, but argued that this would not prevent former soldiers enduring years of investigation before a case ever reached court. They said they had submitted proposed changes to the Government 11 months earlier.
The letter followed warnings from General Sir Peter Wall and General Sir Nick Parker, who called for genuinely new and compelling evidence before previously investigated veterans could face renewed proceedings. They stressed that they were not seeking immunity and that those who broke the law must remain accountable.
The Government insists its amendments will provide meaningful safeguards, including protections against repeated investigations and cold calling, alongside formal recognition of the operational circumstances in which soldiers served.
Mr Streeting said: “Veterans who served honourably in Northern Ireland in extremely challenging circumstances to protect lives and uphold the rule of law should not face an endless cycle of reinvestigation.
“The amendments to the Bill – developed in consultation with veterans – rightly ensure they have the strong and lasting legal protections they deserve after the service they have given to our country.”
Alongside those measures, ministers are proposing deadlines for public bodies to hand over information to the new Legacy Commission, powers allowing it to draw on police expertise and regular inspections of its work.
Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant said: “For far too long, families and victims have been left without the clear, transparent answers they deserve, while veterans have faced prolonged uncertainty and anxiety.”
He said the amendments would strengthen the legislation and put “truth and accountability first whilst upholding our lasting commitment to those who served”.
The Bill would replace parts of the previous Government’s Legacy Act, remove its conditional immunity scheme and reform the body responsible for examining Troubles cases.
Responding to the wider concerns about investigations into service personnel, the Ministry of Defence said: “Our personnel are respected worldwide for their professionalism and dedication, and they make extraordinary sacrifices in defence of the nation.
“They are also entitled to expect that any investigation is conducted fairly and professionally and rightly there are procedures in place for people to report concerns.”