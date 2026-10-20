‘Former soldiers deserve far better’: SAS association attacks ‘muddled’ Troubles Bill over decades of legal threats. Picture: MoD/Cpl Ralph Merry

By EJ Ward

The SAS Regimental Association has condemned the Government’s Troubles Bill as “unfit for purpose”, warning it could expose veterans to decades of legal action as its president says the future of the regiment itself is at risk.

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The association accused ministers of promising protections that would fail to protect former soldiers, dismissing the legislation as “incoherent, contradictory, imprecise and muddled” even after amendments intended to prevent repeated investigations. Its intervention comes alongside a stark warning from Brigadier Ed Butler, a former commanding officer of 22 SAS and now the association’s president, that prolonged legal battles are damaging recruitment, retention and the willingness of troops to serve on Britain’s most dangerous missions. Butler said: “The future is at risk if our licence to operate effectively is removed. Every day the SAS are working to foil terror attacks the public don’t even hear about. Losing SAS capabilities is a direct threat to national security.” Read more: ‘Stop pretending’: Generals accuse Government of failing veterans after SAS Association warns bond with troops is broken Read more: UK Special Forces veterans warn Britain is ‘eroding the will to fight’ as troops sent to battle ISIS face years under murder investigation

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The warnings deepen a dispute previously reported by LBC over whether the Government is honouring its obligations to soldiers sent to carry out secret operations, and whether its treatment of veterans risks undermining the confidence of those serving today. In its latest statement, the SAS Regimental Association said: “The Troubles Bill is simply unfit for purpose even after the government amendments announced last week. It is rushed law: incoherent, contradictory, imprecise and muddled; the very opposite of good law.” It directly rejected the Government’s claim that its changes would end what the Northern Ireland Office has called the “rinse and repeat” cycle of investigations. “The government’s claim is that the government’s amendments will protect veterans from what the NIO calls the ‘rinse and repeat’ cycle of vexatious legal action pursued against them by republican activists in Northern Ireland. That is simply not true,” the association said. “As it stands, even if the government amendments are passed, legal advice is that the Bill will provide almost unlimited opportunities for such activists to pursue their agenda through decades of legal action.” It added: “The claimed Protections simply will not protect. Former soldiers deserve far better than this.”

The statement challenges claims by Defence Secretary Wes Streeting that veterans will receive “strong and lasting legal protections”, with ministers arguing the legislation can safeguard former service personnel while helping bereaved families establish what happened to their loved ones. Butler warned that investigations into missions overseas were also taking a toll on serving SAS soldiers and their families, with some questioning whether they wanted to carry on serving. He told The Times that members of the regiment were being forced to “deeply question their duty to the Ministry of Defence and their very raison d’être”, warning that continued “lawfare” was affecting recruitment and retention. “It damages morale, their mental wellbeing and requires them to have extra resilience to continue doing a job where their lives are at risk on every mission,” he said. Describing soldiers as facing “the enemy in front and the lawyer behind”, he added: “Ironically, the battle they are fighting at home is their biggest battle, most dangerous and a battle that currently has no end.”

His comments follow reports at the weekend that SAS soldiers involved in an operation against suspected terrorists in Syria were arrested on suspicion of murder and subjected to a three-year investigation. The concerns also come against the backdrop of the Haddon-Cave inquiry into allegations of unlawful killings by British special forces in Afghanistan. As LBC previously reported, former SAS Colonel David White has accused the Government of breaking the understanding between the state and the soldiers it sends on classified missions. Speaking exclusively to LBC earlier this month, he said veterans had chosen to break years of silence because they believed ministers were failing to stand behind them. “When we’re finished, we guard your secrets with our silence. In return, we rely upon the State to have our back,” he said. White warned that the treatment of veterans also sent a message to serving personnel about the support they could expect once their own operations were over. LBC also reported last week on a rare joint intervention by the SAS Regimental Association, SBS Association and Special Reconnaissance Regimental Association, which warned that the proposed legislation would leave veterans exposed to repeated investigations. The three associations acknowledged the proposed requirement for the Attorney General to approve serious prosecutions, but argued that this would not prevent former soldiers enduring years of investigation before a case ever reached court. They said they had submitted proposed changes to the Government 11 months earlier.