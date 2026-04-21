The Special Air Service is Britain’s most elite and secretive military unit, specialising in counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and covert operations around the world. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

Britain’s elite special forces capability is being put at risk as experienced SAS soldiers quit over fears of legal “witch hunts”, a former commanding officer has warned.

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Speaking exclusively to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Williams said the growing exodus from 22 SAS was being driven by deep concerns among serving troops that actions taken on operations could later see them dragged through investigations or arrested under human rights law. His comments come after reports that multiple soldiers from the regiment have applied for premature voluntary release, with insiders describing the losses as “significant” and warning they pose a threat to national security. Lt Col Williams said the fears among serving personnel were “entirely understandable”, pointing to a series of high-profile investigations into operations in Northern Ireland, Afghanistan and Syria. He said retrospective legal scrutiny, including the application of European human rights law to historic conflicts, had created a climate where soldiers now question whether operational decisions made in good faith could later be used against them. “For experienced SAS men who still have time to serve, they’re sitting there thinking, is it worth it?” he told LBC. “Is the next operation I conduct, justifiably and within the rules of engagement, going to lead to this sort of follow-on? And so, justifiably, a number of them are deciding to leave.” Read more: ‘Lawfare’ and hounding UK troops through court is a direct threat to national security, Special Forces veterans warn Read more: ‘End this persecution’: UK Special Forces veterans write to every MP as elderly soldiers dragged through courts over Troubles cases

The concern is not just about numbers, but about confidence inside one of the military’s most specialised units. Lt Col Williams warned that even the perception of legal risk could alter how elite troops operate on the ground, creating hesitation in situations where speed and decisiveness are critical. “You can weaken special forces by reducing numbers, but you can also weaken them by affecting how they think and operate,” he said. “Doubt in the minds of operators makes it easier for terrorists and, by definition, makes us weaker.” He added that the UK faces a “constant terror threat”, both domestically and overseas, and that special forces play a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations, often working alongside police and intelligence services. The SAS has long been at the forefront of such operations, including the 1980 Iranian Embassy siege in London, which helped define modern counter-terror tactics.

The United Kingdom Special Forces is the highly secretive umbrella command overseeing Britain’s most elite units, including the SAS and SBS, tasked with the most sensitive counter-terrorism and covert missions worldwide. Picture: MoD