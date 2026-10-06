‘We guard your secrets’: Former SAS commander says Government has broken bond with soldiers as ‘lawfare’ threatens national security. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

The Government has broken its bond with SAS soldiers who risked their lives carrying out its most dangerous missions, a retired commander has told LBC, warning that legal action against special forces veterans poses a “direct threat to national security”.

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Speaking exclusively to LBC, former SAS Colonel David White said ex-members of the regiment had chosen to break years of silence about their operations in Northern Ireland because they believed the state was failing to stand behind them. He accused ministers of refusing to accept changes to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill which he argued were needed to protect veterans from “meritless, vexatious cases”. Col White said the dispute went to the heart of the relationship between special forces soldiers and the government which sends them into danger, with troops expected to protect the state’s secrets long after their service has ended. “The reason is that the contract at the heart of the relationship between the SAS and our Government has been broken,” he told LBC. He said: “When we’re finished, we guard your secrets with our silence. In return, we rely upon the State to have our back”, adding: “which it currently does not.” Read more: SAS veterans warn Government is risking Britain’s special forces capability over Troubles 'witch hunts' Read more: ‘End this persecution’: UK Special Forces veterans write to every MP as elderly soldiers dragged through courts over Troubles cases

The former special forces commander said the Government’s treatment of veterans had prompted him and other former SAS soldiers to break years of silence about their operations. “Why after years of silence and maintaining operational secrecy have a group of us chosen to speak out about our work in Northern Ireland in The Shadow War?” he said. White described the soldiers’ side of the agreement as risking their lives “to do the classified work you need us to do”, however dangerous or difficult the task. He said that the Government’s proposed legislation failed to honour its side of that bargain. “The NI Bill is not fit for purpose and the Government is refusing to adopt our proposed amendments to protect soldiers, like Soldier B, from meritless, vexatious cases being brought against them,” he said. “The ongoing lawfare against special forces is a direct threat to national security.” His intervention comes as four of the Army’s most senior former officers have publicly accused ministers of failing Northern Ireland veterans, warning that the treatment of those who served in the Troubles could undermine the confidence of soldiers serving today. In a letter, Generals Sir Peter Wall, Sir Nick Parker, Sir Richard Barrons and Sir Chris Deverell argued that veterans were being treated as “expendable pawns in political manoeuvres”. The former commanders said they supported efforts to establish what happened to people killed during the Troubles, but argued that the proposed legislation did not do enough to prevent former soldiers being repeatedly investigated over cases already examined. Their central demand is for a requirement for “new and compelling evidence” before cases can be reopened. They said they were seeking protection from unfair legal processes rather than immunity from accountability. The generals also argued that the extensive records kept by the state and security forces, compared with the absence of equivalent IRA records, risked leaving soldiers more exposed to investigation. They said discussions with ministers had initially appeared constructive, but claimed the bill still fell short of the protections veterans needed. The Government has rejected suggestions that its agreement with Dublin prevents it from safeguarding former service personnel.

Operation Banner was the operational name for the British Armed Forces' deployment in Northern Ireland from August 14, 1969, to July 31, 2007. Picture: Alamy