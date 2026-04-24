SAS veterans threaten legal fight as MPs urged to block Troubles Bi. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

Labour MPs are being urged by Britain’s elite Special Forces veterans to rebel against the Government’s Troubles legislation, in a stark warning that it risks exposing former soldiers to “lawfare” and undermining national security.

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In a letter seen by LBC, the SAS Regimental Association, backed by other Special Forces groups, has urged MPs to vote against or abstain on the Bill’s carry-over next week. The letter, sent yesterday and backed by other Special Forces associations, calls on MPs to reject the carry-over of the Bill when it returns to Parliament on Monday, warning it is “unfit for purpose” and risks exposing veterans to further legal action. The association said it would pursue a “robust legal challenge” if the Government does not change course, cautioning that a court battle between veterans and the state would have “catastrophic” optics. It argues the legislation, intended to address the legacy of the Troubles, fails to provide adequate protections for former service personnel and could instead fuel what it describes as “lawfare” against veterans of Operation Banner. Read more: ‘Lawfare’ and hounding UK troops through court is a direct threat to national security, Special Forces veterans warn Read more: ‘End this persecution’: UK Special Forces veterans write to every MP as elderly soldiers dragged through courts over Troubles cases In the letter, the group points to a recent Court of Appeal ruling in the Coagh case, in which proceedings against a former soldier were dismissed after years of litigation. It claims the case highlights how individuals can be “dragged through the Courts… in a case with no merit”, criticising the use of public funds.

Despite assurances from Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, the association says it has “no confidence” that amendments needed to protect veterans will be introduced in time, adding that draft proposals promised months ago have yet to materialise. The intervention comes as wider concerns grow about the impact of legal scrutiny on serving personnel. As LBC reported earlier this week, former 22 SAS commanding officer Richard Williams warned that experienced soldiers are leaving the regiment over fears of being pursued through the courts for actions taken on operations. He said the trend risks undermining one of the UK’s most elite military capabilities, with insiders describing departures from 22 SAS as “significant”. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lt Col Williams said the fear of retrospective investigations, including under human rights law, was causing some troops to question whether to continue serving. “For experienced SAS men who still have time to serve, they’re sitting there thinking, is it worth it?” he said. He warned that even the perception of legal risk could affect how special forces operate, creating hesitation in high-pressure situations and ultimately weakening national security. The Ministry of Defence declines to comment on UK Special Forces but said it remains “immensely proud” of the armed forces and is committed to ensuring personnel are protected within the law. The vote on Monday is now set to become a flashpoint in the long-running debate over how Britain deals with the legacy of the Troubles, with veterans, politicians and campaigners sharply divided over the path forward.