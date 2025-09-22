The extreme right-wing material included “manifestos” of mass killers and sexual violence against children.

By Alice Padgett

A satanist claimed to be "possessed" after he was caught with a stash of extreme right-wing material, a court has heard.

Declan George Candiani, 26, was stopped by counter-terrorism police at Stansted airport as he attempted to go on holiday to Finland with his girlfriend, on August 13 2024. On seeing the contents of his phone, officers arrested him and searched the home he shares with his mother in Streatham, south-west London. In police interview Candiani claimed he had a "possessed mindset", having made a "pact with the devil" to be a "minion", the Old Bailey was told.

He claimed he had downloaded material after becoming interested in satanic group Order of Nine Angles (O9A). However, the prosecution say Candiani, who has a neo-Nazi tattoo on his chest, also had an interest in extreme right-wing ideology. Candiani has denied four charges of collection of information likely to be useful for terrorism. Opening his trial on Monday, prosecutor Emily Dummett detailed the volume of “horrific” material found on Candiani’s iPhone and iPad. The extreme right-wing material included “manifestos” of mass killers and sexual violence against children, and advocated the use of serious violence to achieve white supremacy, Ms Dummett said. In one document, international white supremacy group Combat 18 promoted “covert action” and “lone wolf” tactics in the Nazi cause, the court heard. A text entitled No Lives Matter Kill Guide identified truck attacks on outdoor markets and rallies, targeted stabbing techniques, and how to leave no trace. In Hater’s Handbook, the leader of the Satanic neo-Nazi group Maniac Murder Cult claimed to have “murdered for white race”. He said: “Our main goal is to spread the flames of Lucifer and continue his mission of ethnic cleansing, great drive of purification.” The handbook proclaimed rape to be a “myth” and encouraged people to follow the example of mass killers like Anders Breivik, jurors were told.

