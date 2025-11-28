Labour are being accused of using "Big Brother technology" amid the proposals

By Alex Storey

Satellites will allegedly be used to "spy" on high-value properties as part of the Government's mansion tax announced in the Budget.

Satellites may be used to help determine the value of the more expensive homes in England as part of the new council tax surcharge aimed at houses worth £2 million or more. Picture: Alamy

Aerial photography could be used to help determine the value of the more expensive homes in England as part of the new council tax surcharge aimed at houses worth £2million or more. The information will then be used to target homeowners with yearly tax bills of as much as £7,500 where the property value exceeds £5million. The introduction of the annual council tax charge - widely dubbed the mansion tax - will mean that from April 2028, owners of properties valued at over £2million will now face the annual surcharge. The new surcharge is set to raise an estimated £0.4billion for the government in 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Read more: Starmer faces backbench anger after workers' rights U-turn dubbed 'complete betrayal' Read more: Starmer slams two-child cap as 'failed social experiment' as he backs Reeves' Budget measure

Aerial photography will be used to help determine the value of the more expensive homes in England as part of the new council tax surcharge aimed at houses worth £2million or more. Picture: Getty

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) did not deny it would use "modern technology," which includes satellite imagery, to pave the way for Rachel Reeve's raid on property wealth, the Telegraph reports. The VOA previously used similar tactics in Wales, building an "automated valuation model" to verify the size of houses and gardens as part of the Senedd's sweeping overhaul of council tax Officials built an "automated valuation model" as part of the Welsh council tax reforms in order to verify the size of houses and gardens. They also looked at Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), meaning the more energy efficient homes – for example, those with double glazing or heat pumps – may potentially be handed higher taxes. In a written question by the Conservatives to the Government last year, Labour did not rule out applying the automated valuation model used in Wales to England. James Cleverly, the shadow housing secretary, said: "It’s clear Labour have been using Wales as a test bed to develop the Big Brother technology to hike council tax on people’s homes." In response, Treasury minister James Murray said: "The automated valuation model for Wales approach may be adaptable for use in other locations. However, as with Wales, this would require further investigation and significant preparatory work."

Rachel Reeves announced the changes to council tax surcharge in Wednesday's budget. Picture: Getty

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform UK, said: "So Labour plan to spy more on the British people." On Wednesday, Mr Murray suggested that the VOA would use its "established' valuation systems to force thousands of asset-rich homeowners in England into paying more tax. He told LBC that the VOA had "established valuation methodologies already and they know how to value properties." Dan Tomlinson, another Treasury minister, also told the radio station that the Government was looking at using "powerful private sector data" to bring down the administrative cost of valuing homes. Dame Harriett Baldwin, a senior Conservative MP and shadow business minister, said that there would "definitely be privacy issues around this," which was "very concerning." She added: "This is just a dry run and a dress rehearsal for a complete revaluation of all the council tax bands."

James Cleverly, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, accused Labour of using "Big Brother technology.". Picture: Alamy