Ghanem Al-Masarir, a satirist who has lived in England since 2003, claims Saudi officials or agents organised an assault on him in Knightsbridge

Saudi dissident satirist Ghanem Almasarir poses for a photograph in front of a protest outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in west London on October 24, 2018, calling for justice for Jamal Khashoggi. Picture: ROBIN MILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Saudi Arabia has been told to pay more than £3 million in damages to a prominent human rights activist who was attacked in London and had spyware installed on his phones.

Ghanem Al-Masarir, a satirist who has lived in England since 2003, claims Saudi officials or agents organised an assault on him in Knightsbridge, central London, in August 2018. He also says the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) infected his iPhones with surveillance software called Pegasus to monitor his communications and “track his precise location”, including just before the assault. Pegasus, a “highly sophisticated spyware system” developed by the NSO Group, can intercept and record telephone calls and messages and covertly activate an infected phone’s camera and microphone without the user’s knowledge, the High Court previously heard. Mr Al-Masarir brought legal action against the KSA over the assault and the use of Pegasus, which is sold only to state bodies. Read more: Prince of Wales to visit Saudi Arabia in first official trip to country Read more: Donald Trump defends Saudi Crown Prince over Khashoggi killing, claiming MBS 'knew nothing'

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on during his meeting with the US Secretary of State in Riyadh on October 23, 2024. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a judgment on Monday, Mr Justice Saini ruled in his favour without a trial, finding that the KSA “has no real prospect” of defending allegations it was responsible for the hacking or assault. He said: “In my judgment, there is a compelling basis for concluding that the claimant’s iPhones were hacked by Pegasus spyware which resulted in the exfiltration of data from those mobile phones and that this conduct was directed or authorised by the KSA or agents acting on its behalf.” The judge continued: “In my judgment, the claimant’s activities in criticising the Saudi government and the public profile he had thereby gained, particularly in Saudi Arabia, made him an obvious target for the KSA.” The KSA had previously defended the case, arguing there is no evidence that it was liable for the alleged phone infection or that the assault was committed on the Kingdom’s behalf, and that it was entitled to state immunity. However, after losing a Court of Appeal bid in August 2022, the KSA took “no part” in the proceedings. In Monday’s ruling for a summary judgment, Mr Justice Saini said there was “no compelling reason” for the case to go to trial.

A general view of The Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images