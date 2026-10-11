Saudi Arabia intercepts another missile near Riyadh airport a day after 12 killed in Houthi strike
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An "unidentified projectile" targeted Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, the day after 12 people were killed in a Houthi strike, Saudi officials have said.
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The Saudi-led coalition said a fire resulting from the attack is being directly handled by authorities at the site.
The latest attack comes a day after a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday afternoon struck a complex housing terminals for domestic flights, killing 12 people and leaving more than 300 injured.
The airport had been targeted multiple times during the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.
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Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported on Sunday afternoon that "the Saudi enemy" launched an airstrike on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen.
The Saudi-led coalition (which backs the internationally recognised Yemeni government) has not yet commented. Nor has the Saudi government.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.