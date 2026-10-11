An "unidentified projectile" targeted Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, the day after 12 people were killed in a Houthi strike, Saudi officials have said.

The Saudi-led coalition said a fire resulting from the attack is being directly handled by authorities at the site.

The latest attack comes a day after a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday afternoon struck a complex housing terminals for domestic flights, killing 12 people and leaving more than 300 injured.

The airport had been targeted multiple times during the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

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