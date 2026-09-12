Saudi Arabia shuts key oil pipeline after drone attack launched from Iraq
The critical pipeline typically carries up to 5% of the world's oil
An oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia has been shut down following a projectile strike this week, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy.
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The ministry said on Friday the pipeline was shut down “as a precautionary measure” as initial satellite imagery following the strike on Thursday showed fire damage at pumps close to the main pipeline.
According to the Saudi government, several people were injured in the strike.
Damage to the pipeline itself is still being assessed.
The drones are believed to have been launched from the Maysan governorate. This is Iraqi territory bordering Iran, though, according to Iraqi and Saudi government sources, the drones were not launched on behalf of Iraq.
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“The Iraqi government condemns the attacks that targeted the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and affirms its rejection of any attack that undermines the Kingdom’s security and stability or harms the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries,” said a statement from Iraq's state-run news agency INA.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “The Kingdom clarifies that, based on a request from the Iraqi Prime Minister to give the brotherly Iraqi government the opportunity to take the necessary measures to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the Kingdom and neighboring countries, the Kingdom has chosen not to respond at this stage, in support of the Iraqi government’s efforts.”
The pipeline which was struck was critical for oil flow out of Saudi Arabia as its capacity enabled the country to bypass needing the Strait of Hormuz for crude oil exports.
It is unclear how long it will take to repair the damage. Prior to the missile attacks, the pipeline carried up to 5% of the world’s crude oil supply.
The source of the strike has not yet been confirmed. The strike comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels have increased their attacks in the region.
Saudi Arabia is choosing not to retaliate at this stage, and is collaborating with the Iraqi government to prevent attacks in the region.
The Iraqi Prime Minister’s office confirmed that the operations commander in the region where the strike initiated has been removed from his post.
Oil prices rose to $100 a barrel in the region over the week. This is the highest spike in oil prices since July.