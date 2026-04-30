Officials within the organisation are set to announce their new strategy and board members on Thursday afternoon, following weeks of speculation

John Rahm of Legion XIII poses with the LIV golf season individual trophy. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

LIV Golf players have been told that Saudi Arabia will no longer be backing the breakaway tour.

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Officials within the organisation are set to announce their new strategy and board members on Thursday afternoon, following weeks of speculation. Sources close to the operation believe Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor and LIV Golf chairman, will be one of those leaving. Read more: Eilish McColgan gives update after her 'foot explodes' during London Marathon Read more: Scott Parker leaves Burnley with immediate effect after Premier League relegation

Sources close to the operation believe Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor, will be one of those leaving. Picture: Getty

Al-Rumayyan, who is also the Newcastle United chairman, has used his vast wealth to drive LIV Golf's growth, regarding it as his personal project. His departure would break the Saudi link to the rebel golf circuit and bring an end to the fat cheques paid to the tour's players and staff. Golfers have been informed that the money would be cut off at the end of this season, with a captains' call involving Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm taking place on Tuesday. Talks are now underway to find alternative funding, but if LIV does survive it be on a much smaller scale. LIV’s chief executive Scott O’Neil is yet to confirm that PIF is pulling out, having only said so far that LIV is fully funded for 2026. He has told investors that ten LIV teams will be profitable this year and the organisation is $100million (about £74million) up on last year’s revenue at this stage. But hosting $30million events without Saudi backing seems incomprehensible. PIF has invested about $5billion (£3.7billion) since the tour was launched four years ago.

Greg Norman resigned as a director of the company in October, five days after the accounts were published. Picture: Getty