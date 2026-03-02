A 22-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering a Saudi Arabian student who was stabbed in the neck while in Cambridge on a 10-week placement studying English.

A trial at Cambridge Crown Court was told that Mohammed Algasim, 20, was attacked outside student accommodation neat the city’s train station late on August 1 last year.

Prosecutors said he was fatally stabbed by Chas Corrigan, a man he had never met before, in an “unprovoked and senseless act of violence”.

Corrigan, of Holbrook Road, Cambridge, denied the murder of Mr Algasim but was found guilty by a jury following two hours and nine minutes of deliberation, a court officer said.

Corrigan, who had admitted being in possession of a knife, is due to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, the court officer said.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn had told jurors that Corrigan had been drinking in a pub and may have taken drugs before stabbing Mr Algasim with a kitchen knife.

He said that the stabbing was “captured by a high-quality CCTV camera positioned outside the student accommodation”, and footage of this was played to the jury.

