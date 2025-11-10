A Saudi doctor has gone on trial on murder charges over the car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg last year that left six people dead.

Five women and a boy died, and many more people were wounded, in the December 20 attack that lasted just over a minute.

The suspect, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, 51, was brought by helicopter to a temporary courtroom in the eastern city specially set up for the trial, and sat behind a bulletproof glass screen.

Read More: German officials 'were warned about attack suspect', Saudis say as nation mourns victims

Read More: 'Let my little teddy bear fly': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack

The defendant is charged with six counts of murder and 338 of attempted murder in the trial at the Magdeburg state court, for which sessions have been scheduled until March. He could face a life prison sentence if convicted.

Prosecutor Matthias Bottcher told the court that al-Abdulmohsen had acted out of "supposed personal frustration" and aimed to hit as many people as possible in order to gain "the attention he wanted", German news agency dpa reported.

There are no formal pleas in the German legal system. But the defendant told the court: "I am the one who drove the car."

He did not immediately give further details or offer any apology, dpa reported. Instead, he talked about alleged police cover-ups and criticised the media, and the presiding judge admonished him to address the matter at hand.

Investigators have said that the attack was carried out with a rented BMW X3, which reached speeds of up to 30 mph during the rampage.

They said when they filed the indictment that he was not under the influence of alcohol and apparently acted out of dissatisfaction with the outcome of a legal dispute and the failure of various criminal complaints. They have also said that he planned the attack without accomplices.