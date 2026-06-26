A Saudi doctor who ​killed six people and injured hundreds by driving into crowds at a historic market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg days ​before Christmas in 2024 has been jailed for life.

Five women and a nine-year-old boy died - and hundreds were injured - as refugee psychiatrist Taleb al-Abdulmohsen drove through the market in Megdeburg in a rented BMW.

He was described by officials as having a ​history of anti-Islamic rhetoric and far-right sympathies.

Investigators have said that the attack was carried out with a rented BMW X3, which reached speeds of up to 30 mph during the rampage. They said when they filed the indictment that the defendant wasn’t under the influence of alcohol, and apparently acted out of dissatisfaction with the outcome of a legal dispute and the failure of various criminal complaints. They also have said that he planned the attack without accomplices.

The killer watched his trial from a bulletproof glass box, built for his security in a specially-erected courtroom. He had been in Germany since 2006.