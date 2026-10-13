A Saudi national has been charged with bugging the offices of ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI.

He made his first appearance in federal court today after being detained on October 9.

The US Department of Justice confirmed on Tuesday that 35-year-old employee Abdulrahman Alfozan had been arrested and charged with using or endeavouring to use an electronic, mechanical or other device to intercept oral communications.

A hidden recording device was found inside the offices of the tech giant, with the company reporting their findings to the FBI.

We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices. We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier. We referred the matter to the FBI, and we’re…

The FBI says a covert recording device, commonly known as a bug, was concealed inside the OpenAI executive conference room in San Francisco.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the aim of the alleged bugging was to capture "sensitive communications about the company's super intelligence technology".

In a statement posted on X, OpenAI confirmed the discovery.

They wrote: "We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices. We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier.

"We referred the matter to the FBI, and we’re grateful to the agents and prosecutors who moved quickly to make an arrest. The FBI’s investigation is ongoing and we will continue to support their work.

"At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data. The employee was terminated.

"We take protecting our technology, data, and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance. Our security program is designed to protect against a wide range of threat actors, from insider risks to cybercriminals to nation states, and this case is an example of how AI can help address these sophisticated security threats."