Intense clashes broke out on Monday between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Riyadh-backed Yemeni forces over one of the world’s most important shipping lanes

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have launched a major offensive against Houthis. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Yemen’s Saudi-backed forces have retaken key areas along the Red Sea from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a major offensive launched on Monday.

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The move, by the forces of Yemen's internationally recognised government, came as the Iran-aligned rebel group said they had captured the town of Turbah on Sunday, a key territory in the southwestern part of the country. According to Yemen's Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces retook positions on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, though fighting continues with Houthi forces in the area. The Houthis earlier denied that government forces had made gains, describing such claims as "completely untrue", and they threatened to attack any aircraft flying in Saudi airspace. Read More: Knife-wielding small boat migrant who tried to storm Israeli embassy jailed for life Read More: Removal of US bombers from RAF Fairford 'not directly tied' to suspected terror plot, says Marco Rubio

Retaking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait from the Houthis could provide a significant security boost for shipping. Picture: Getty

Mr Eryani said the military had seized Dhubab airstrip, located just inland from the strait, and cut off remaining Houthi forces in the area; another government source said fighting continued at a military base near the strait. Saudi-led coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki said 100 fighter jets were providing support to the Yemeni forces fighting the Houthis. He said the coalition has secured “air protection” of the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait and destroyed hundreds of Houthi targets as part of the ongoing campaign, reports The Independent. Yemeni military sources told The Telegraph that Saudi-led air strikes began the campaign with a ground push by government units towards the strait. It added that they had carried out more than 1,000 strikes, with 100 warplanes attacking at dawn. Control of the strait by Yemen’s forces could provide a significant security boost for shipping, making it harder for the Houthis to disrupt shipping between the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean. But they could still target vessels with drones from positions further up the coast and inland. According to the Telegraph, Gen. al-Malki said large parts of the Dhubab district, which overlooks Bab el-Mandeb, had been seized, describing the operation as a “strategic offensive operation on Sanaa” which utilised “modern capabilities”. A Yemeni defence minister added that forces had taken “full control of Bab al-Mandeb and Mayun Island”.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki said 100 fighter jets were providing support to the Yemeni forces fighting the Houthis. . Picture: Getty