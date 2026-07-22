The 29-year-old was almost three times the drink drive limit and had mixed alcohol with the party drug GHB, a court has heard

The Priory, Roehampton, is a mental health and rehab clinic. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A Saudi prince found dead in his Kensington hotel room was almost three times over the drink-drive limit and had mixed alcohol with the party drug GHB, an inquest has heard.

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He was found dead in his bathroom on the fifth floor of the Marriott Hotel in Kensington . Picture: Google Maps

Hotel security and the ambulance service were called but they were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead. A toxicology report heard that he had a blood ethanol level of 222mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, almost triple the legal alcohol limit for driving of 80mg of alcohol per 100 ml. He also had potentially lethal levels of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) - the so-called "party drug" - and traces of cannabis and a recreational dose of Xanax, a prescription drug used to treat anxiety disorders, along with other anti-anxiety medication in therapeutic doses. The court heard he had been struggling with the use of alcohol and Xanax.

The prince had been a patient at the world-renowned Priory Clinic in Roehampton, southwest London. Picture: Alamy

The prince had been a patient at the world-renowned Priory Clinic in Roehampton, southwest London, a private mental health and addiction facility, where a stay can cost more than £35,000 a week. He was detoxed from alcohol, benzodiazepines (nervous system depressants) and the anti-anxiety drug Pregabalin. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Victoria Chamorro said he had “engaged well” with treatment and that it had proceeded "without physical side effects.” She said in a statement that the prince was "supportive and kind" to his peers and made friends at the facility.

Pfizer Xanax tablets with alprazolam for anxiety disorder, panic disorder treatment and mental health stabilisation. Picture: Alamy