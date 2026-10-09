Sausage smuggler! CCTV captures thief shoving £600 of stolen meat down his trousers
Some criminals think outside the box. This one thought inside the trousers.
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Some criminals think outside the box. This one thought inside the trousers.
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CCTV has captured the moment a thief was caught on camera stealing sausages from a petrol station in Newbury and shoving them down his trousers.
Berkshire Police said the thief had taken "handling stolen goods" to a whole new level.
Haydon Lucas, 30, is accused of rifling through the sausage shelf four times at the BP station on London Road, before returning weekly at first and then twice within four days.
The force added the total value of stolen meat reached nearly £600.
Lucas of Downside, East Ilsley has now been charged with four counts of shoplifting.
He is due to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on 5 November.