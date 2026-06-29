Professor Stephen Euston told LBC News that replacing saturated fats with polyunsaturated oils can make them healthier

Researchers are developing a new way to cut the amount of saturated fat. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Scientists are working on a way to make the sausage roll healthier without ruining its famous flaky pastry.

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A whopping 10-15 million of the snacks are sold in the UK each week, but a single one can contain more than 60 per cent of an adult’s recommended daily saturated fat intake. Now researchers at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh are developing a new way to make their layered pastry, saying this could "significantly" cut the amount of saturated fat. If it works, the team said the process could be applied to a range of popular pastries to make them healthier. Professor Stephen Euston, from Heriot-Watt’s School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, told Steve Holden on LBC News: "Sausage rolls are traditionally made with animal fats, which are saturated, solid fats. Read more: Mother of 'killer' British influencer, 23, begs Dubai authorities not to make her face firing squad and reveals frantic phone call Read more: Parents use savings, skip meals and go to food banks in school holidays, study finds

An estimated 10-15 million sausage rolls are sold in the UK each week. Picture: PA

"They're not particularly healthy for us. If you eat saturated fats, it has been linked to increased bad cholesterol in the blood and also blood lipids, and that's a marker for increased risk of cardiovascular disease. "So by taking them out and replacing them polyunsaturated oils, you'll make them healthier." Asked how difficult it would be to still make them taste nice, Prof Euston said: "The puff pastry is probably not that difficult. "Pastry is flaky because of the layers of fat, what's called laminated pastry, and basically you fold it and layer the fat inside the layers of the pastry. "It's there to keep the pastry layers apart so that when you bake them, the moisture that's released causes gaps in the, in the pastry, which gives you the flaky texture.