At least 30 people have been injured after a Russian drone strike hit two trains at a Ukrainian railway station.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack on the transport hub in the Sumy region on Saturday, as it was confirmed that three children were among the passengers injured.

Taking to X, Mr Zelenskyy said: “A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region.

"All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established.

"So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike."

According to regional governor Oleh Hryhorov, a train heading to Kyiv had been hit. Medics and rescuers are working on the scene.

