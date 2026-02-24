US TV host Savannah Guthrie has offered up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since she was abducted from her home three weeks ago.

Appearing emotional in a video shared to social media on Tuesday, the Today Show host described the "agony", "worry", and "fear" the family has felt since her mother was taken.

She said: “It is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second, and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her and fearing about her, aching for her, and most of all just missing her."

She added the family still believes "in a miracle" and believes she can come home. However, she stated that they also understand she may have already died.

Authorities have expressed concern about Nancy Guthrie's health because she needs vital daily medicine.

She is said to have a pacemaker and to have dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues, according to the sheriff's dispatcher audio.

Read more: No match found for DNA on glove recovered near missing Nancy Guthrie's home

Read more: Family of missing Nancy Guthrie not being treated as suspects as hunt for news anchor's mother enters third week