Devastated US TV host Savannah Guthrie offers $1 million reward for return of missing mother
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1.
US TV host Savannah Guthrie has offered up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since she was abducted from her home three weeks ago.
Appearing emotional in a video shared to social media on Tuesday, the Today Show host described the "agony", "worry", and "fear" the family has felt since her mother was taken.
She said: “It is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second, and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her and fearing about her, aching for her, and most of all just missing her."
She added the family still believes "in a miracle" and believes she can come home. However, she stated that they also understand she may have already died.
Authorities have expressed concern about Nancy Guthrie's health because she needs vital daily medicine.
She is said to have a pacemaker and to have dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues, according to the sheriff's dispatcher audio.
Savannah said: "We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy.
"If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."
The family has now offered a reward of up to $1 million, which will be paid only for the recovery of Nancy, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.
Savannah said: "Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now."
Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1 after spending the previous night with family, police said.
Investigators found traces of her blood on the porch of her home.
A porch camera recorded video of a man with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long trousers, a jacket and gloves before the abduction.
The FBI has said the suspect is about 5ft 9in with a medium build.