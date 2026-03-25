The interview will air in two parts on Thursday and Friday

An emotional Savannah Guthrie gave her first interview since her mother disappeared with her former co-anchor, Hoda Kotb. Picture: Today

By Georgia Rowe

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears during her first interview since her mother’s abduction nearly two months ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a preview of the interview, the 54-year-old NBC anchor grew visibly emotional as she spoke with her former morning-show co-host, Hoda Kotb about her mother's kidnapping. Speaking through tears, Guthrie said: "I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror. “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. "She needs to come home now." Read more: 'Complete miracle' as flight attendant survives Air Canada crash after being thrown 100m from plane Read more: Seven dogs stolen in China walk miles home together after escaping meat trade thieves

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie in 2023. Picture: Getty

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped from her Arizona home in the early hours of February 1. On February 10, the FBI released still images along with a short video from a video‑doorbell camera showing an "armed individual" wearing a mask and carrying a backpack on Nancy's property at the time of her disappearance. Bloodstains found at the scene were later confirmed to be Nancy's. On February 24, the family offered $1 million for information that assists in her recovery – however her condition and whereabouts remain unknown.

An aerial view of Nancy Guthrie's residence where she was abducted. Picture: Getty

The interview — which is set to air on Thursday and Friday — marks Savannah Guthrie’s first appearance on the Today show since January 30. Last week, the NBC reporter and her siblings released an emotional plea to their mother’s neighbours in Tucson, Arizona, for any information that may help the case. They wrote: “It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. "We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.” “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. “No detail is too small. It may be the key.”