Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

US news anchor Savannah Guthrie has issued a fresh plea for her missing mother, telling supporters she “needs their help” to find the 84-year-old.

Guthrie, 54, best known for co-hosting NBC's breakfast programme Today, has begged for her 84-year-old mother Nancy to be brought back home after she went missing on January 31. It comes after two alleged ransom notes were sent to US media, which included a deadline for a payment to be made by Monday February 9. In a video shared on her Instagram page, which has a following of 1.6 million accounts, Guthrie said her family are in the “darkest place.” Read more: Police investigate 'vehicle of interest' in search for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie

“We believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her, even in this moment, in this darkest place.” Pleading with anyone who might have information about her mother, Guthrie added: “We believe our mom is still out there. “We need your help.” She called on anyone who sees anything “strange” to report it to police “no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson.” It comes after she, alongside her two siblings, made a plea earlier on in the week to the captors for proof of life. "We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen." Savannah said. An investigation was launched following the disappearance of Nancy from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. FBI Phoenix has appealed for information and offered a reward of up to 50,000 US dollars (£36,723) for any details that could lead to the recovery of Nancy or arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Since then, US media outlet TMZ received a ransom note from the alleged captor, however, police have still not been able to verify whether the notes are real or any proof of life. FBI Phoenix special agent in charge Heith Janke said at a press conference last week that there were two deadlines outlined in the note - the first was February 5 with the second deadline fast approaching for February 9.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie. Picture: Getty