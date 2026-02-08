Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother Nancy Guthrie on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return, as the frantic search for the 84-year-old Arizona resident enters its eighth day.

"We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her," she said in a video posted on social media, flanked by her siblings. "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay." The Today show host was referring to a message sent to the Tucson-based television station KOLD on Friday afternoon, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesperson for the FBI office in Phoenix. Read more: Police investigate 'vehicle of interest' in search for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie

KOLD said it received an email related to the Guthrie case on social media that day but declined to share specific details about its contents as the FBI conducted its review. The station was one of multiple press outlets that received alleged ransom letters during the week. At least one letter made monetary demands and established Thursday evening and the following Monday evening as deadlines. In a news conference on Thursday, law enforcement officials declined to affirm that the letters were credible but said all tips were being investigated seriously. They also said one letter referenced Nancy Guthrie's Apple watch and a specific feature of her property. The video released on Saturday was the third this week that pleaded with potential kidnappers. Investigators think Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson last weekend. DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie's front porch was a match to her, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said. Authorities have not identified any suspects or ruled anyone out. The sheriff said on Friday that he was frustrated that a camera at Nancy Guthrie's home was not able to capture images of anyone the day she went missing.

Investigators have found that the home's doorbell camera was disconnected early on Sunday and that software data recorded movement at the home minutes later. But Nancy Guthrie did not have an active subscription, so none of the images were able to be recovered. "It is concerning, it's actually almost disappointing, because you've got your hopes up," Mr Nanos told The Associated Press in an interview. "OK, they got an image. 'Well, we do, but we don't.'" President Donald Trump, speaking on Air Force One on Friday, said the investigation was going "very well". "We have some clues that I think are very strong," Mr Trump said, while en route to his Florida estate. "We have some things that may be coming out reasonably soon." Investigators were back in Nancy Guthrie's neighbourhood on Friday.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie. Picture: Getty