The 84-year-old mother of news anchor Savannah Guthrie was abducted in the middle of the night from her home, Arizona law enforcement officials suspect.

When police arrived at Nancy's property, they said it caused "grave concern".

Nancy Guthrie, mother of the NBC News host, was last seen outside her house near Tucson, Arizona, at 9pm on Saturday evening. Her family reported her missing a day later.

"I believe she was abducted," Sheriff Nanos told CBS.

"She didn't walk away from there. She didn't go willingly."

Searchers were sent home on Monday to rest after frantically searching all night for the pensioner, who is described as "not in good physical health".

They used drones, aircraft, helicopters, heat sensors, and infrared in the search.

Sheriff Nanos said there was no initial indication of a motive, but they "can't dismiss" that she may have been targeted because of her name.

He said that investigators would try to determine if Guthrie was being stalked or harassed. The FBI is helping the investigation.

"We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement," the Guthrie family previously said.

Savannah Guthrie, who hosts the Today show, was not on air on Monday morning.

But her colleagues shared a statement from her, which said: "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support.

"Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."