The NBC anchor pleaded for the return of her 84-year-old mother Nancy as the family continue to demand 'proof of life'

Search Continues In Tucson Area For Missing Mother Of NBC Host Savannah Guthrie. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Police investigating a missing TV host's mother are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to her disappearance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday and was reported missing the following day after she failed to appear at church. NBC anchor Savannah has pleaded for her mother Nancy's return in an emotional video posted on social media, after she was reported missing on Sunday. After a previous ransom letter was received, which demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin, a second has reportedly been sent to local Tucson news station KOLD. On Friday, a spokesperson for the convenience store chain Circle K said that officers visited one of their stores after "receiving a tip regarding a vehicle of interest, and our team has provided them access to the store's surveillance video". Officials have not said whether the vehicle or vehicles are connected to any part of the disappearance. Read More: US TV host Savannah Guthrie pleads with mother's captors to 'reach out' and prove 84-year-old is alive Read More: Second 'ransom letter' sent around missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, authorities say

A reporter at the news outlet said that the new note, received on Friday, contained sensitive information and no deadline and seemed to come from the same source as the first. KOLD reporter Mary Coleman told CNN: “We’re relying on FBI and PCSD to take that information and figure out the legitimacy of this one as well." This new letter is “just as coherent as the first,” but a little shorter, she said. “I would say that this second one… the way that it was put together was very similar.” The first note had included payment deadlines set for Thursday at 5pm and on this coming Monday. Pima County Sheriff's Department told KOLD the message was apparently sent from the same type of secure server as the first, but has a different IP address.

Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos speaks to the media in Tucson, Arizona regarding the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. Picture: Getty

“So that’s all that we know about the sender at this point, which unfortunately really isn’t much,” she said. FBI agents and law enforcement previously insisted the 84-year-old is "still out there". Earlier this week, Ms Guthrie said: "We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated." Speaking following the disappearance of the 84-year-old, Nancy's daughter appealed: "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us." Speaking on Thursday evening, Heith Janke, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, told the media that the bureau is aware of a "ransom letter that was sent to the local media and then to national outlets". He adds that the FBI is taking it seriously and there is communication with Nancy Guthrie's family."

Nancy Guthrie (left) was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday evening. Picture: Getty

"We advise and recommend from a law enforcement perspective, any action taken on any ransom is ultimately decided by the family," Janke says. It comes as the FBI special agent revealed that an "imposter" had been arrested attempting to profit from the mother's disappearance. No suspect or person of interest has been identified, police said.

Investigators believe she was taken against her will after they found signs of forced entry at her home - details that FBI officials and the police are now refusing to confirm. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters that the disappearance of Nancy, who has limited mobility and requires daily medication, was not "dementia related".

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, left, and FBI assistant special agent Jon Edwards, speak at a news conference. Picture: Alamy