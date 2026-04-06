US news anchor Savannah Guthrie declared it was “good to be back” as she made her return to NBC’s Today show, as the search for her missing mother continues.

Bloodstains found at the scene were later confirmed to be Nancy's.

On February 10, the FBI released still images along with a short video from a video‑doorbell camera showing an "armed individual" wearing a mask and carrying a backpack on Nancy's property at the time of her disappearance.

It marked her first appearance on the Today show since January 30, two days before her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was reported missing.

On February 24, the family offered $1 million for information that assists in her recovery – however her condition and whereabouts remain unknown.

Speaking as dozens of fans gathered outside of the studio, Savannah told her co-hosts: "I'm really feeling the love.

She went on to report the news in her usual fashion.

Speaking in an interview ahead of her return, Savannah said it is hard to imagine returning to a place of joy and lightness.

While she does not know if she can do it or if she will belong anymore, Guthrie said she wants to try.

"I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not. But I can't not come back, because it's my family," she said.

"I think it's part of my purpose right now. I want to smile and when I do, it will be real and my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful and when it's not, I'll say so."