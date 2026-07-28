Nancy Guthrie, who needs daily medication, vanished after she was dropped off at her home by relatives almost six months ago.

By Ella Bennett

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has issued a fresh appeal for information on her missing mother, who is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in January.

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Investigators believe that Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen on January 31, was taken against her will from her home near Tucson, Arizona, but they have not shared a possible motive for the kidnapping. In an emotional video shared to social media, Savannah pleaded to her mother's abductors to do the "right thing" and share information on her location. She said: "It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. "We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."

Read more: Nancy Guthrie ransom notes are fake, says FBI Read more: Savannah Guthrie breaks down in first interview since mother’s abduction: 'I wake up every night and imagine her terror'

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie. Picture: Getty

Savannah spoke directly to her mother's abductors as she continued: "The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. "So I’m asking you, begging you to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. "I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been or what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice." On February 10, the FBI released still images along with a short video from a doorbell camera showing an "armed individual" wearing a mask and carrying a backpack on Nancy's property at the time of her disappearance.