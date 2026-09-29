Saved By The Bell star Dennis Haskins dies aged 75
Tributes have been paid to the actor who played school principal Richard Belding in the American teen sitcom
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US actor Dennis Haskins has been remembered as “a loyal friend” by his Saved By The Bell co-star Lark Voorhies after his death aged 75.
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Haskins, who played school principal Richard Belding in the American teen sitcom, was described as “a great person” as his death was confirmed by his agent in a statement.
A cause of death was not given.
Voorhies, who played student Lisa Turtle, said in a post on Instagram: “Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply.
“We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart.
“I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say. Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Read More: Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond dies aged 44
Haskins, who starred in Saved By The Bell from 1989 to 1993, also appeared in spin-off show Saved By The Bell: The New Class, which ran from 1993 to 2000, and predecessor Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which ran from 1988 to 1989.
He appeared in the spin-off show Saved By The Bell: The College Years (1993), and two Saved By The Bell films: Saved By The Bell: Hawaiian Style (1992) and Saved By The Bell: Wedding In Las Vegas (1994).
His agent Jay Schachter said in his statement: “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more.
“He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely loved his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what.
“He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”
Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Haskins got his first TV role in The Dukes Of Hazzard, appearing in several episodes as various characters.
Other acting roles saw him appear in the film A Million Ways To Die In The West (2014), and TV series such as The West Wing, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Mad Men, and How I Met Your Mother.