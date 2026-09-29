US actor Dennis Haskins has been remembered as “a loyal friend” by his Saved By The Bell co-star Lark Voorhies after his death aged 75.

Haskins, who played school principal Richard Belding in the American teen sitcom, was described as “a great person” as his death was confirmed by his agent in a statement.

A cause of death was not given.

Voorhies, who played student Lisa Turtle, said in a post on Instagram: “Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply.

“We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart.

“I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say. Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart.”