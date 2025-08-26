An investigation has been launched after 'charred' human remains were found by a dog walker at Savernake Forest.

Emergency services attended the beauty spot after the dog walker reported the man's body at 8am on Monday.

Wiltshire Police set up a cordon around the scene as forensics worked in the area - the cordon is believed to have been lifted now.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while officers carried out their investigation.

The force has not confirmed that the remains were 'charred', however, The Mirror is reporting this detail - police have said that the death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

The victim has not yet been identified and it is unknown how long the remains were at Savernake Forest before they were found.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "We are investigating a sudden death after a body was found in Savernake Forest, Marlborough, at around 8am on Monday (25/08).

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding their death and to identify their next of kin. There will be an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days.

"This is being treated as a non-suspicious death but as with all investigations of this nature we are keeping an open mind and following all lines of enquiry. We ask the public and media not to speculate about the case."