North West England's largest independent retail baker Sayers has announced 19 of its shops will close, with an expected 100 jobs set to be lost.

The chain, which is predominantly based in the Merseyside area, has not named which of its 91 locations will close.

The company said: “Following a comprehensive review of our store portfolio, the company has concluded that several locations are no longer commercially viable.

“After careful consideration, the senior management has therefore proposed to close 19 underperforming shops at the end of August 2026, which is expected to result in approx 100 redundancies."

Sayers, which was founded in 1912, previously went into administration in 2019 when it was saved.

Many of its bakeries trade under the low-cost subsidy of Poundbakery, which is a rival of Greggs.

The statement added: “This has come about after a very difficult trading period due to a number of factors, particularly a change in customer shopping habits.

"[This] has led to a reduction of people on the high street along with inflation on the cost of running the business, which has been difficult to pass on to customers whilst also maintaining sales volumes.”

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