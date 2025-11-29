A widow has been scammed by con artists pretending to be Jason Momoa. Picture: Alamy

By Samantha Lutes

The unnamed woman was messaged on Facebook by an account that was posing as the A-list actor.

She believed she was also talking to his manager, other members of his team and even the teenage daughter Momoa shares with ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The woman said the account asked to move their conversations over to WhatsApp as it's "encrypted and safer, as he's a celebrity."

Jason Momoa and now ex-wife Lisa Bonet attending the LA premiere of Aquaman in 2018. Picture: Alamy

The requests for money started shortly rolling in after first contact, the first being to fund flights to meet Momoa in person. The woman said: "He'd pay, then I was told I needed to. The flights were just the start. Then it was presents for his daughter. I had conversations with who I thought was his daughter who was turning 15." Momoa's relationship with Bonet was used as a means to dupe the woman out of more money. He told the woman he was fighting with his ex-wife over their house and needed to provide documentation they were in a genuine relationship in order to keep his home. She said: "I was gullible and I paid it."

A Facebook profile of the celebrity was set up to scam people. Picture: Alamy

After transferring £18,000 and receiving nothing in return, the woman started to feel suspicious and confronted them, leading them to new ways of extorting money from her. She said it was "one thing after another" and led her to think: "why am I paying for these? You're the one with all the money, you're supposed to be the celebrity'." She said: "I just kept sending the money, they're so clever the way they do it and they make you feel like you are the one in the wrong."

Jason Momoa at the premiere of A Minecraft Movie in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy