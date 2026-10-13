A survey of barristers has revealed that an average of 13 trial delays take place every week as a result of transportation issues

GEOAmey prison van arrives at Birmingham Magistrates Court as delays continue. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy

By Phoebe Abruzzese

Private contractors have been accused of delaying trials, worsening the courts backlog, and risking the safety of justice system staff, after failing to transport prisoners to and from courts on time.

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Data shared with LBC suggests hundreds of cases were held up over the summer as a result of transfer delays, raising questions about the performance of Serco and GEOAmey - the two private firms which were handed contracts worth more than £1.5 billion pounds to handle prisoner transport. Former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has branded the delays “one of the biggest scandals affecting the criminal justice system”, warning that court days are routinely being cut short by as much as a quarter. It comes as the Bar Council, who surveyed its barristers earlier this year, revealed that 213 delays were recorded over a four-month period, including 51 lasting more than five hours. That figure equates to an average of 13 trial delays every week. The holdups have forced publicly funded court staff, lawyers and prison officers to work longer hours - and, in some cases, well into the night, as a consequence of missed or late vehicle deliveries. Caroline Goodwin KC, leader of the North Eastern Circuit, said delays were happening “across the board”, affecting courts throughout England and Wales. Read more: Jermaine Pennant claims he 'messed up by 10 minutes' as ex-Arsenal star dodges driving ban over uninsured Audi Read more: Security of politicians and royals to be urgently reviewed, says Home Secretary in wake of Ann Widdecombe's murder

A Serco prison van arriving at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She said the consequences of transportation delays extend far beyond individual hearings, with the knock-on effects impacting judges, barristers, victims, witnesses and jurors. Ms Goodwin told LBC of one Old Bailey case in which two defendants repeatedly arrived late from prison, adding an estimated nine days to the trial. In another instance, a murder trial at Teesside Crown Court was delayed for around six hours after a prisoner arrived without his glasses. Family members brought replacement glasses to the court but were not allowed to hand them over, eventually forcing a junior barrister to drive to the prison to collect them. “It’s not just numbers, facts and figures,” Ms Goodwin said. “It’s actually the emotional toll on people that’s also very much underestimated.” Ms Goodwin added the delays are “particularly distressing” for victims who attend court expecting to give evidence or see a sentence handed down, only to discover the defendant has not been brought from prison. One barrister involved in a case in Leeds recounted how the trial was eventually postponed six months after prisoner escort vans failed to bring a defendant to court on consecutive days. Both Serco and GEOAmey maintain a success rate of more than 99 per cent, and say the figure is reviewed by either the Prison Escort and Custody Service. The firms added that only a “small proportion” of their journeys are delayed, often due to uncontrollable circumstances.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk highlighted his own experiences of court delays stemming from prisoner transport issues. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Former MP and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told LBC that the length of court days were routinely being reduced by 20 to 25 per cent, and suggested even modest improvements in prisoner transport could lead to a 10 to 20 per cent improvement in the efficiency of the court system. Recounting first-hand experiences as both a barrister and during his time as Justice Secretary, the MP recalled one murder trial at the Old Bailey in which the defendant was brought to court late every day, meaning proceedings which should have started at around 10am were instead beginning at 11.30am. “When you think that the total sitting court day with judge, jury, and barristers hearing the evidence is about four and a half hours, if you lose an hour and a half, you're losing a large proportion of the day,” he said. Branding delays “terrible for victims and witnesses” alike, Mr Chalk said improving prisoner transport could make a significant difference to the efficiency of the justice system without requiring additional spending on courts, judges or barristers. Ms Goodwin and Mr Chalk both questioned whether the 99.8% on-time deliver rate stated by Serco and GEOAmey accurately reflected what was happening on the ground. “I don't believe the official stats, I'm afraid to say,” Mr Chalk said, adding that the same figures had been given to him when he was Lord Chancellor, despite resident judges raising concerns about late prisoner arrivals. He said the service was “far below what we're entitled to expect”, although he acknowledged that not every delay would necessarily be the contractor's fault. Ms Goodwin said the system was “crying out” for independent monitoring, while critics have accused contractors of effectively being allowed to “mark their own homework” by relying on self-reported figures. Mr Chalk said the government should scrutinise the contracts more closely and hold the providers to account.

“They need to raise their game, and the government should hold them to account,” he said, insisting the service had notably deteriorated over the past three or four years. Terry McCarthy, from the Prison Officers’ Association, is a former prison officer with 35 years' experience working in jails including Belmarsh, Liverpool and Manchester, said the problems were being felt inside prisons as well as in courtrooms. He described prisoners being returned to jails late at night after spending hours waiting in court. In some cases, he said, prison staff had been forced to process arrivals until well past midnight, putting additional pressure on officers. “If you've been sat in a holding cell all day, then you get to reception at a prison, and you've got to sit another three hours there, you're not going to be in the best of moods,” he said. Mr McCarthy warned that late-night arrivals increase pressure on prison officers, particularly when newly incarcerated prisoners arrived and staff had little background information to go on. “You're dealing with violence, particularly brand new prisoners, because you don't know what you're dealing with,” he said. Mr McCarthy said contractors were not providing enough vehicles to efficiently serve multiple courts from the same prison, meaning prisoners travelling to courts later in the schedule were more likely to arrive late. He said the previous system, when prisoner transport was run directly by the Prison Service, offered greater control over the movement of prisoners. In response to the comments, a GEOAmey spokesperson said they have transported 134,000 individuals to court this year, and told us “court proceedings were affected on 72 occasions as a result of our operations. Those incidents resulted in an average delay of 25 minutes, an 11.2% reduction compared with the same period last year.

A prison van arrives at the Old Bailey, central London, amid an ongoing prison overcrowding crisis. Picture: PA Images/Alamy