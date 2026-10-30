Ahead of Halloween, people with visible differences are calling on revellers "not to use someone’s identity as your costume”

Phyllida Swift, 33, has a permanent scar down the right side of her face following a car accident ten years ago. Picture: Phyllida Swift

By Issy Clarke

Each Halloween, millions of people dress up as their favourite horror characters, perhaps wearing prosthetics or using make-up to create scars or burn marks.

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But for those living with a visible difference, their appearance is not a mask or costume they can take off at the end of the night. Nearly one in five people in the UK identify as having a visible difference, such as a mark, scar or disfigurement, according to Changing Faces. Ahead of Halloween, the charity is calling on the entertainment industry to reconsider its portrayal of villains and horror characters with visible differences. Phyllida Swift, 33, has a permanent scar down the right side of her face following a car accident ten years ago. Read more: ‘AI is making me invisible’: Woman with facial paralysis says 'exclusionary' tech is leaving disabled people behind Read more: Halloween nightmare as UK faces pumpkin shortage after scorching summer

Phyllida says there is a tendency to dismiss Halloween dress-up as “just make-believe and good fun”. Picture: Phyllida Swift

She says that around Halloween she is often approached by people “asking me if my face is make-up or if I’m wearing a mask”. Phyllida, who runs the charity Face Equality International, says there is “a persistent link between scars and horror”, which becomes more noticeable around Halloween. “I hear all the time about young people being bullied, referred to as monsters and having the names of characters with scars used as an insult,” she says. She says there is a tendency to dismiss Halloween dress-up as “just make-believe and good fun”, but argues: “It is not as simple as that. “It can be disrespectful and it’s teaching young people to fear difference.” The first time Phyllida went out on Halloween after her accident, she painted her face because she was “highly conscious that people would make remarks about it”. “It bothers me less now, but I still avoid going out on Halloween because I’m worried about people commenting.”

She urges people to “enjoy dressing up, but remember that you don’t need to use someone’s identity as your costume”. Picture: Phyllida Swift

She urges people to “enjoy dressing up, but remember that you don’t need to use someone’s identity as your costume”. Oliver Bromley, 44, lives with neurofibromatosis, a condition which can cause tumours to grow along nerves and creates visible lumps on the skin. He finds Halloween challenging because, unlike others dressing up, his appearance “isn’t a costume I can take off at the end of the night”. “I try to rise above it and not care, but I am only human. When I walk through supermarkets and see all those Halloween masks on display, it does bother me.” Oliver argues Halloween costumes are encouraged by film and TV, where villains are often portrayed with scars, burn marks or other facial differences.

Oliver Bromley was born with neurofibromatosis, a condition which can cause tumours to grow along nerves and creates visible lumps on the skin. Picture: Oliver Bromley

He points to the 2021 James Bond instalment No Time to Die, which starred Rami Malek as the villain Safin, who conceals his disfigured face beneath a mask. Even positive representations of physical differences, such as Disney’s animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, can be turned into insults. “I’ve been called the Hunchback a few times around this time of year. Somebody told me to take my mask off. “I can’t take my mask off, because it’s who I am.” He adds: “I want Hollywood to represent differences more. I want to see people with differences portrayed positively in the media.

Dylan Lombard has a condition which means he can't store body fat underneath his skin. Picture: Dylan Lombard

“I would like to see a hero or love interest who does not have perfectly smooth and symmetrical skin. I would love to see films featuring heroes with my condition.” Dylan Lombard, from Glasgow, agrees that films and TV “almost always portray the villain with a visible difference”. “It’s almost like it then carries over into real life and people feel they need to be afraid of people with differences." Dylan, 23, was born with an extremely rare condition known as MDP syndrome, which causes deafness and an inability to store body fat.

Dylan agrees that films and TV “almost always portray the villain with a visible difference”. Picture: Dylan Lombard

“I tend to go out on Halloween because I have two little brothers who absolutely love Halloween and love to dress up,” he says. “People sometimes think I already have a costume on. Children have said, ‘Look, there’s a skeleton over there’, because, due to my condition, I don’t have body fat. “I don’t want to scare children away, but I sometimes try to explain that I have a visible difference and it’s nothing they should be afraid of. “But it shouldn’t be me having to do that. When people are young, their parents should be telling them how to look at someone and how to behave when they see a person with a visible difference.” Changing Faces has launched a petition calling for the entertainment industry to stop disproportionately featuring villains with visible differences.

Actress Crystal Marshall underwent facial reconstruction surgery after being diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in her face. . Picture: @crystaltheactress via Instagram