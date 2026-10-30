'My scars aren't a Halloween mask to be stared at'
Ahead of Halloween, people with visible differences are calling on revellers "not to use someone’s identity as your costume”
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Each Halloween, millions of people dress up as their favourite horror characters, perhaps wearing prosthetics or using make-up to create scars or burn marks.
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But for those living with a visible difference, their appearance is not a mask or costume they can take off at the end of the night.
Nearly one in five people in the UK identify as having a visible difference, such as a mark, scar or disfigurement, according to Changing Faces.
Ahead of Halloween, the charity is calling on the entertainment industry to reconsider its portrayal of villains and horror characters with visible differences.
Phyllida Swift, 33, has a permanent scar down the right side of her face following a car accident ten years ago.
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She says that around Halloween she is often approached by people “asking me if my face is make-up or if I’m wearing a mask”.
Phyllida, who runs the charity Face Equality International, says there is “a persistent link between scars and horror”, which becomes more noticeable around Halloween.
“I hear all the time about young people being bullied, referred to as monsters and having the names of characters with scars used as an insult,” she says.
She says there is a tendency to dismiss Halloween dress-up as “just make-believe and good fun”, but argues: “It is not as simple as that.
“It can be disrespectful and it’s teaching young people to fear difference.”
The first time Phyllida went out on Halloween after her accident, she painted her face because she was “highly conscious that people would make remarks about it”.
“It bothers me less now, but I still avoid going out on Halloween because I’m worried about people commenting.”
She urges people to “enjoy dressing up, but remember that you don’t need to use someone’s identity as your costume”.
Oliver Bromley, 44, lives with neurofibromatosis, a condition which can cause tumours to grow along nerves and creates visible lumps on the skin.
He finds Halloween challenging because, unlike others dressing up, his appearance “isn’t a costume I can take off at the end of the night”.
“I try to rise above it and not care, but I am only human. When I walk through supermarkets and see all those Halloween masks on display, it does bother me.”
Oliver argues Halloween costumes are encouraged by film and TV, where villains are often portrayed with scars, burn marks or other facial differences.
He points to the 2021 James Bond instalment No Time to Die, which starred Rami Malek as the villain Safin, who conceals his disfigured face beneath a mask.
Even positive representations of physical differences, such as Disney’s animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, can be turned into insults.
“I’ve been called the Hunchback a few times around this time of year. Somebody told me to take my mask off.
“I can’t take my mask off, because it’s who I am.”
He adds: “I want Hollywood to represent differences more. I want to see people with differences portrayed positively in the media.
“I would like to see a hero or love interest who does not have perfectly smooth and symmetrical skin. I would love to see films featuring heroes with my condition.”
Dylan Lombard, from Glasgow, agrees that films and TV “almost always portray the villain with a visible difference”.
“It’s almost like it then carries over into real life and people feel they need to be afraid of people with differences."
Dylan, 23, was born with an extremely rare condition known as MDP syndrome, which causes deafness and an inability to store body fat.
“I tend to go out on Halloween because I have two little brothers who absolutely love Halloween and love to dress up,” he says.
“People sometimes think I already have a costume on. Children have said, ‘Look, there’s a skeleton over there’, because, due to my condition, I don’t have body fat.
“I don’t want to scare children away, but I sometimes try to explain that I have a visible difference and it’s nothing they should be afraid of.
“But it shouldn’t be me having to do that. When people are young, their parents should be telling them how to look at someone and how to behave when they see a person with a visible difference.”
Changing Faces has launched a petition calling for the entertainment industry to stop disproportionately featuring villains with visible differences.
Nearly four in ten people with a visible difference say they have seen someone who looks like them cast as a villain, while just one in five say they have seen a character like them cast as a hero, according to the charity.
Actress Crystal Marshall underwent facial reconstruction surgery after being diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in her face.
She says people with visible differences are either portrayed as villains or “someone to pity”, such as the Elephant Man or the Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Crystal says the campaign is not arguing that people with facial differences should never play villains.
“Sometimes playing the villain can be a more interesting part,” she says.
“But we are advocating for multifaceted representation that is not lazy. Writers are capable of thinking outside the box, but there’s a model for what a scary or evil character looks like, and they keep repeating it.”
You can sign the Changing Faces petition, 'Stop Making Visible Difference The Villain', here.