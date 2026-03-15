Flowers have been left outside a residential property where a baby girl fell from a height and died.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended Horseferry Road in Westminster, central London, after reports on Saturday morning that a baby had fallen from a height.

The infant – aged 18 days – was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 43-year-old woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder was taken into police custody.

Flowers and a toy animal were left near the Peabody Estate building on Sunday morning, where a police cordon had been lifted.

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