Flowers and toy left at scene where 18-day-old baby girl died in fall from building
The 18-day-old baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Flowers have been left outside a residential property where a baby girl fell from a height and died.
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The Metropolitan Police said officers attended Horseferry Road in Westminster, central London, after reports on Saturday morning that a baby had fallen from a height.
The infant – aged 18 days – was pronounced dead in hospital.
A 43-year-old woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder was taken into police custody.
Flowers and a toy animal were left near the Peabody Estate building on Sunday morning, where a police cordon had been lifted.
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Two forensic officers could be seen working in a third-floor flat on Saturday evening.
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said: “The death of an infant is always an extremely tragic occurrence, and officers are making urgent inquiries around the circumstances.
“At this stage, we believe the incident occurred within a domestic context, but we are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.”
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said the baby was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre.