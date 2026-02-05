Deividas Skebas, 26, denies murdering Lilia Valutyte but admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, Lincoln Crown Court heard

By Danielle de Wolfe

A schizophrenic man has been found guilty of stabbing a nine-year-old girl through the heart with a knife while she was playing with a hula hoop in the street.

Jurors in the murder trial heart how Lilia Valutyte was killed by 26-year-old Deividas Skebas in a "wicked act" in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28 2022 while her mother was working nearby. The Lithuanian defendant admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but was convicted of murder by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday. Skebas had previously denied murdering Lilia but admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, the court heard. Jurors were told that there is no dispute that Skebas stabbed and killed Lilia, but they must decide what the defendant's state of mind was when he killed her. Read More: Tributes paid to British mother, 33, stabbed to death at her home in Spain Read More: Teenager arrested in murder probe after man's body pulled from river

Lilia Valutyte, nine, was stabbed to death in the street. Picture: PA

In a victim impact statement read for her by her husband, Aurelijus Savickas, the grieving mother said: “During these nine years we lived life fully, we visited many places, we didn’t stand still.” About her grief, Mrs Savickiene said: “This is not something you recover from.“Sometimes terrifying thoughts overwhelm the mind and during this trial there have been many, many more.” She added: “Why her? Why us? The questions remain unanswered.” Mr Savickas became Lilia’s stepfather when she was three, he said in his statement. The defendant sat in the dock wearing a navy zip-up hoodie as prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC opened the case against him at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

