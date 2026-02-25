Deividas Skebas, 26, denied murdering Lilia Valutyte but later admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Deividas Skebas, 26, denies murdering Lilia Valutyte but admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, Lincoln Crown Court heard. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A schizophrenic man has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 25 years in jail after stabbing a nine-year-old girl through the heart with a knife while she was playing with a hula hoop in the street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jurors in the murder trial heard how Lilia Valutyte was killed by 26-year-old Deividas Skebas in a "wicked act" in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28 2022 while her mother was working nearby. Skebas. a Lithuanian national, had denied murdering Lilia but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, with a jury ultimately convicting him of murder at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this month. Summing up the case, Mr Justice Choudhury said the 9-year-old victim was "just nine years old when her life was cut short." Handing down his sentence, the judge described Lilia as a "carefree, happy girl", adding that the child "should have been safe" as she was playing with her hula hoop. "How could anyone imagine that within seconds she would be stabbed by a complete stranger and left to die?" he said. "Yours was a shocking and horrific act of violence."Nothing I can do or say today can relieve the pain of losing Lilia." Read More: Tributes paid to British mother, 33, stabbed to death at her home in Spain Read More: Teenager arrested in murder probe after man's body pulled from river

Lilia Valutyte, nine, was stabbed to death in the street. Picture: PA

Jurors were told that there is no dispute that Skebas stabbed and killed Lilia, but they must decide what the defendant's state of mind was when he killed her. Mr Justice Choudhury says Skebas had bought an "ordinary kitchen knife" from a shop, which he later used to kill Lilia. He went on to In a victim impact statement read for her by her husband, Aurelijus Savickas, the grieving mother said: “During these nine years we lived life fully, we visited many places, we didn’t stand still.” About her grief, Mrs Savickiene said: “This is not something you recover from.“Sometimes terrifying thoughts overwhelm the mind and during this trial there have been many, many more.” She added: “Why her? Why us? The questions remain unanswered.” Mr Savickas became Lilia’s stepfather when she was three, he said in his statement. The defendant sat in the dock wearing a navy zip-up hoodie as prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC opened the case against him at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, arrives for an earlier court hearing. Picture: Alamy