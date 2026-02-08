A 15-year-old boy has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of a teacher at a school in west Wales.

Swansea Magistrates' Court heard on Saturday that the school pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly attacked the female teacher with a kitchen knife after asking for help with work at Milford Haven Comprehensive School on Thursday afternoon.

Appearing in court, the teenager spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article on education premises.

