Around 300,000 children were absent from school on Monday morning, initial data suggests

Classes were reduced in size on Monday at some schools. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Classroom attendance fell on Monday morning after England's late-night win against Mexico in the World Cup.

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School registers fell by 332,000 compared to the previous Monday, after the Three Lions' stunning 3-2 victory in the Azteca Stadium. Picture: Getty

Adjusted for DfE figures to match the pupil population, the data suggest about 332,000 fewer children attended school on Monday. Older pupils were less likely to show up at school, with Year 9 attendance down by more than 10 percentage points. However, reception attendance only fell by 1.4 percentage points. The data excludes Year 11 and 13 pupils who had already left following exams.