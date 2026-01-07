School children have escaped unhurt after a bus “slipped” off the road on black ice and crashed into a ditch in Kent.

Kent Police were called soon after 8am after a bus left the road at Chilmington Green, Ashford, and ended up in a ditch.

Officers, paramedics and three fire engines attended the scene to help passengers leave the bus, and there were no reported injuries.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the bus was believed to have “slipped” off the road due to black ice.

It said in a statement: “There are no reported injuries and the cause is believed to be the vehicle slipping on black ice.

“Crews are reminding everyone to use extra caution when driving in cold temperatures as there could be black ice on the roads, so avoid sudden braking and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front.”