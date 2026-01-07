Police at the scene after a bus carrying school children crashed into a ditch near Ashford in Kent. Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

A number of school buses have come off the ice-ridden roads amid Storm Goretti resulting in several injuries.

Nine school children were injured following a crash between a bus and a coach on a slip road in Reading on Wednesday morning. Two people were taken to hospital and a number of children on the school coach suffered minor injuries, along with the coach's driver. Eight adults on a bus operated by Reading Buses were also injured in the incident on the A3290 slip road onto the Sutton Seeds Roundabout. The coach's operator said icy road conditions ould have been a factor in the incident and an investigation was under way. South Central Ambulance Service said two people were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment. The other 16, that included adults and children, were discharged at the scene.

Shocking pictures show the bus stuck in a verge on the side of the road. Picture: PA MEDIA

In Kent, a schoolbus left the road in Ashford, shortly after 8am. Fortunately, no one was injured. Officers and paramedics helped the passengers off the bus after the incident on the A28. Fire crews, who sent three fire engines to the scene, said the incident at Chilmington Green was believed to be caused by the vehicle "slipping on black ice". Shocking pictures from the scene show the bus stuck in a verge on the side of the road. A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and remain on scene to assist while passengers leave the bus and the vehicle is recovered. "Paramedics attended as a precaution. There were no reported injuries."

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Picture: PA MEDIA