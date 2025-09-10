Children in Rhondda Cynon Taf living within 2 to 3 miles of their school have lost their free buses after budget cuts, with pupils being told to now catch services buses, walk, or find alternative transport instead. Picture: Cllr Karl Johnson

The leader of a council in South Wales under fire for cutting free school buses for some secondary school children has exclusively told LBC the services will not be reinstated without Welsh Government funding.

Children in Rhondda Cynon Taf living within 2 to 3 miles of their school have lost their free buses after budget cuts, with pupils being told to now catch services buses, walk, or find alternative transport instead. Parents behind the 'Save the School Transport RCT' campaign say pavements through rural areas of the Valleys are too dangerous, and public buses recommended to pupils can arrive too late. Children living more than three miles from their school remain eligible for free school buses. Rhondda Cynon Taf Council Leader, and Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, Cllr Andrew Morgan, told LBC he "can't see how there could be a possibility of going back" without additional Welsh Government funding. "Each year the home to school budget grows, with transport inflation and budgetary pressures. "To reinstate [the buses] wouldn't cost £2million next year, it would probably cost £2.7million and that figure would continue to grow each year," he said.

“We’ve tried to help where we can, because we don’t want everyone being driven to school if they can help it.” Tina Collins, who’s child goes to school in Aberdare, helped launch a petition against the changes which currently has over 11,000 signatures. “There are crossings that are unsafe, blind bends, cars speeding…” Ms Collins said. “[The Council] say they can’t carry on because of a budget, but this is about the safety of children getting to school, and children to gain access to an education.” Parents joining Tina on their walk to school up the hills of the Cynon Valley had taken over 90 minutes to reach their child’s classroom.

Tina told LBC a child had already been hit by a car while using a crossing in a 20mph zone near their school. The child did not sustain major injuries. “Luckily he is okay, but slightly bruised.” Tina said. “It can happen at that time of day, when children are going to school… but if a child gets seriously injured, I don’t know what the public are going to do.” Parents supporting the campaign led walking buses to local schools on Tuesday morning, using Council-recommended routes. Laura, who lives 2.5 miles away from her son’s school, told LBC the walk took them over 70 minutes. “I think it’s ludicrous.” Laura said.

Cllr Andrew Morgan, told LBC he “can’t see how there could be a possibility of going back” without additional Welsh Government funding. Picture: Labour

“Some of the pavements on the route that we took were very thin, one of the buses passed me so close I winced – that could’ve been one of my children, they could’ve been hit.” With the winter term underway, parents shared concerns of needing to send children on their walk to school while it’s still dark – for them to arrive on time. “At this school the uniform is all black, so in the dark areas where we crossed today cars are not going to see them.” Laura said. “Soon someone is going to have an accident and really get hurt. “It’s going to be very unsafe.” Cllr Morgan did not commit to meeting concerned parents, but did tell LBC: “If I thought there was any benefit in it, then I would consider it. “There has obviously been the campaign by parents, understandably, who are concerned about the changes, and there's been an awful lot of engagement between officers and members and those individuals.” “I'm not sure what else we could actually cover… but, if there are particular issues they have concerns with, I'm happy for them to contact us and either through members or through officers, we will look at them and try and address them.”

Karl Johnson, Leader of the RCT Welsh Conservative Group and Councillor for Llantwit Fardre and Efail Isaf, has raised concerns over the cost of services buses could put pressure on parent’s pockets. “Cost wise, if we were to send them on the bus, it’s two pound a day. “We have got to think of families with multiple children that cannot afford that. “It’s adding up now that the cost has been passed on to parents. I’ve already had emails from parents financially feeling the pinch and asking for assistance.” Cllr Johnson said cuts have also impacted members of the wider community, with coachloads of children now needing to be driven to school. “This morning, I had to park away from [his children’s] school and walk the remainder, because the traffic is now so bad. “Bus users are saying they can’t go to appointments or to work, now that buses are inundated with children. “60 children per service bus is turning them off public transport.”