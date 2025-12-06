A secondary school in Wales has temporarily closed following a “significant outbreak of flu-like illness among pupils and staff”.

More than 250 pupils and staff members had fallen ill at St Martin's School in Caerphilly, prompting the temporary closure to limit further spread.

St Martin’s headteacher Lee Jarvis wrote to parents on Friday to confirm the closure, and has said he hopes the school will be open again from next Tuesday.

He added that the short "firebreak" period had been put in place to allow for a deep clean.

A total of 242 pupils and 12 members of staff have been reported absent from St Martin's, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, high temperatures, cough, headaches, fatigue and "general flu-like effects".

Mr Jarvis added that the average recovery time appeared to be about seven days.

Read more: 'Wear face mask if you feel ill' public warned - as 'superflu' sweeps Britain and hospitals fill up

Read more: Number of flu patients in hospitals across England soars by more than 50%