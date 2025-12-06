Secondary school closes after 250 pupils and staff struck by 'flu-like outbreak'
The decision to close the school was taken to limit further spread of the illness
A secondary school in Wales has temporarily closed following a “significant outbreak of flu-like illness among pupils and staff”.
Listen to this article
More than 250 pupils and staff members had fallen ill at St Martin's School in Caerphilly, prompting the temporary closure to limit further spread.
St Martin’s headteacher Lee Jarvis wrote to parents on Friday to confirm the closure, and has said he hopes the school will be open again from next Tuesday.
He added that the short "firebreak" period had been put in place to allow for a deep clean.
A total of 242 pupils and 12 members of staff have been reported absent from St Martin's, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, high temperatures, cough, headaches, fatigue and "general flu-like effects".
Mr Jarvis added that the average recovery time appeared to be about seven days.
The headteacher confirmed the closure will affect all year groups, but online learning will be provided while the school remains closed.
He added that they will “continue to monitor the situation closely and communicate any decisions as soon as we are able”.
He continued: “We understand this may be difficult for families and appreciate your co-operation and support. Our priority is the health and wellbeing of all pupils, staff, and the wider community.
Public Health Wales said it had been in contact with the school and understood "the school has done a risk assessment and decided to shut down temporarily".