School holds classes in WW2 air-raid tunnels to keep students cool during heatwave
One student described the underground lessons as a "thrilling" experience.
A school has held classes in a World War Two air-raid tunnel after temperatures in the classroom soared to 30C.
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Pupils and staff at Maidstone Grammar School for Girls (MGGS) in Kent headed underground to avoid the heatwave of recent days, during which the UK recorded its highest June temperature on record.
Like many schools at the time, the Grammar school had air-raid shelters installed during the Second World War so that pupils could take cover when enemy planes were spotted above.
However, while many have been filled in over the years, Maidstone Grammar School's shelters have remained intact. Connected by tunnels, they have since been opened up and even made available for tours.
The school's head teacher, Deborah Stanley, told LBC News: "Our school site is surrounded by two railway lines, so obviously at that time it was really dangerous for the girls to be in school. But, actually, they are incredibly cool.
"We already use them for primary school visits for the public to visit, but this week we've actually had our students down having some lessons."
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One student, Keira, told LBC News it was really "cool" to experience what it was like in World War Two to go into the tunnels for lessons.
Another student, Gabriella, said: "It's been a really thrilling experience."
She said: "We've got to escape the heat for a while and also had time to reflect on how the girls during World War Two would have had to sit there being scared and anxious that there was bombing going on whilst still trying to learn."
Ms Stanley said it is the first time the school has used the tunnels because of the heat outside.
She said: "We've used [the tunnels] for historical context. Some of the history classes go down there.
"Primary schools come in to visit for them to experience what it's like to be an evacuee, to come to a different school and then have an experience in the tunnels.
"But we've not used it for heat before, but we've just been using every possible means to keep the students in school, continue education, but keep them cool at the same time."