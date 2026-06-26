A school has held classes in a World War Two air-raid tunnel after temperatures in the classroom soared to 30C.

Pupils and staff at Maidstone Grammar School for Girls (MGGS) in Kent headed underground to avoid the heatwave of recent days, during which the UK recorded its highest June temperature on record.

Like many schools at the time, the Grammar school had air-raid shelters installed during the Second World War so that pupils could take cover when enemy planes were spotted above.

However, while many have been filled in over the years, Maidstone Grammar School's shelters have remained intact. Connected by tunnels, they have since been opened up and even made available for tours.

The school's head teacher, Deborah Stanley, told LBC News: "Our school site is surrounded by two railway lines, so obviously at that time it was really dangerous for the girls to be in school. But, actually, they are incredibly cool.

"We already use them for primary school visits for the public to visit, but this week we've actually had our students down having some lessons."

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