Parents have dipped into savings, skipped meals and used food banks during school holidays, a survey has found.

The new research from The Children’s Society comes as families prepare for the upcoming summer break.

It reveals the strain families face when term ends and “essential support is withdrawn”, the charity said.

In the survey of 3,000 UK parents, around two-thirds (65%) said they worry about the cost of food during the holidays and 77% worry about the cost of activities.

Of those who reported struggling with holiday costs previously, a third said they dipped into savings to cover costs, almost quarter borrowed money from family and friends, 27% skipped a meal and one in 10 used a food bank.

Mark Russell, chief executive of The Children’s Society, said: “Summer holidays should be a time for fun, but for too many families it is a nightmare.

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