Maysum Abdullah, 27, was wounded in the neck as he intervened in a knife attack. Picture: LinkedIn

By Flaminia Luck

A heroic teacher who was stabbed while protecting students during a knife attack at a secondary school in Manchester has been named and pictured.

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Science teacher, Maysum Abdullah, 27, was injured in the neck after he intervened in the attack at the Co-op Academy Manchester in Blackley on Tuesday. Two pupils, both aged 14, were also injured in the incident which was carried out by another 14-year-old student. Today, the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via videolink in court where she is charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possessing a bladed article on school premises. Police said the investigation had been passed to counter-terrorism officers due to circumstances around the incident but that at this time it has not been declared a terrorist incident. Read more: 'Callous and uncaring' mother who bought lottery ticket after fatal attack on baby handed life sentence Read more: Bungling career burglar caught after leaving passport photo at crime scene

Maysum's wife Saima said her husband was a 'hero'. Picture: Social media

'Traumatic' Mr Abdullah told the Manchester Evening News he was recovering at home and still “trying to process” the incident. His wife, Saima, said he was a “hero” for protecting the children. She wrote on TikTok:"[On Tuesday] I received the devastating news that my husband had been stabbed whilst trying to protect pupils from a serious knife attack in his classroom. "No one ever expects to receive a phone call telling them that their loved one has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed. I am grateful that his injuries were not life threatening. The wound on his neck and his hand have been treated, however these physical wounds are only part of what our family is now facing. "My husband entered teaching to make a positive difference in young people's lives and he is truly a hero for protecting and safeguarding those children. "Our prayers are with the other two pupils who also suffered injuries and to all the students and staff who witnessed such a traumatic event. "Thank you to all colleagues, family, friends, hospital staff, the police and members of the community for their support, kindness and wishes during this difficult time."

Police confirmed all three injured during the incident have all been released from the hospital. Picture: Google