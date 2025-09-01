The burden on school and college leaders ‘has never been higher’, a union has warned as a new reports claims up to 700,000 pupils are studying physics without a specialist teacher. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The burden on school and college leaders ‘has never been higher’, a union has warned as a new report claims up to 700,000 pupils are studying physics without a specialist teacher.

Schools are being forced to run food banks and to support families with housing as public services in Britain “crumble”, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said. The union has sounded the alarm at the start of the new school year, saying that these responsibilities cannot continue to fall upon schools. Read More: I put washing machines in schools for millions of British children facing hygiene poverty. Politicians need to step up Read More: Education system 'letting working class children down,' admits Schools minister Julie McCulloch, director of strategy and policy at ASCL, said: "In recent years the expectations on schools and colleges have grown way beyond teaching and learning to encompass a wide range of societal responsibilities. "Some of this can be traced back to the pandemic, but also to high child poverty rates and crumbling public services, meaning that schools and colleges are left to pick up the pieces."

The ASCL has set out what services schools should reasonably be expected to provide, and which should be the responsibility of other agencies that schools may liaise with. Things like dental checks, health of pupils' families, and pupil behaviour on social media out of school hours should not be expected of schools, the report said. "From running food banks and supporting families with housing, to resolving parking issues and mediating parental disputes, the burden placed on school and college teachers and leaders has never been higher," Ms McCulloch added. "Some of these issues are obviously of great importance but they cannot continue to be shouldered by educators." A study by the University of Bristol last year found schools had become the biggest source of charitable food and household aid, with around one in five schools running one. The ASCL warning call comes at a troubling time, after a report also warned about a physics teacher shortage.

It comes as a new report by the Institute of Physics (IOP) says up to 700,000 pupils could be taking physics without a specialist teacher. The alarming intervention comes after the IOP called for urgent action to tackle a major staff shortage. In July, the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) found a quarter of secondary schools from a sample of 2,296 reported having no specialist physics teachers in the School Workforce Census. Just 16% of total teaching hours for combined science are provided by a physics teacher with a post-A-level qualification, the IOP-commissioned NFER analysis found. For separate physics GCSEs, Government data shows 72% of teaching hours were taught by a specialist teacher. Combining the NFER and Government data, the IOP estimated about 58% of physics lessons at GCSE are taught by a non-specialist teacher, which the institute said equates to more than 350,000 students in year 11 alone, and more than 700,000 across both GCSE years.

Tom Grinyer, chief executive of the IOP, said: "Despite the often-heroic efforts of teachers having to work in unfamiliar subjects, inevitably many of those students are missing out. Research shows that pupils without access to a specialist physics teacher are much less likely to choose to study the subject at A-level. "If we fail to tackle this challenge, then we are failing to nurture the scientists and innovators of tomorrow - with serious consequences for our society and economy." The institute is calling for a 10-year plan to address the lack of specialist physics teachers with an investment of £12 million a year. The Government currently offers a £29,000 bursary for trainee physics teachers to encourage more graduates into teaching. Physics teachers in disadvantaged schools can also access up to £6,000 in retention payments while they are early in their career. Physics has faced several years of specialist teacher shortages as one of the worst-hit subjects by a recruitment and retention crisis.

