School leavers will be banned from claiming Universal Credit as soon as they are out of education under new proposals by the Tories to slash Britain's benefits bill.

Kemi Badenoch is planning to require jobless youngsters to undergo intensive work coaching instead of immediately giving them access to benefits.

In an interview with The Spectator, the Conservative leader said that Britain's Neet crisis, which sees around 1 million youngsters not in education, employment or training, could be solved with her "tough love" approach.

She suggested the current welfare regime is "unfair to the people who get up and go to work".

Taking a shot at the Prime Minister, Mrs Badenoch accused Andy Burnham of offering "Corbynism with better packaging".

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