School leavers banned from unemployment benefits until they get 'intensive work coaching' under Tories' proposals to slash welfare
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School leavers will be banned from claiming Universal Credit as soon as they are out of education under new proposals by the Tories to slash Britain's benefits bill.
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Kemi Badenoch is planning to require jobless youngsters to undergo intensive work coaching instead of immediately giving them access to benefits.
In an interview with The Spectator, the Conservative leader said that Britain's Neet crisis, which sees around 1 million youngsters not in education, employment or training, could be solved with her "tough love" approach.
She suggested the current welfare regime is "unfair to the people who get up and go to work".
Taking a shot at the Prime Minister, Mrs Badenoch accused Andy Burnham of offering "Corbynism with better packaging".
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She added: "They are the welfare party. It's in their DNA. They're not the party of the working classes at all."
The package comes after the party also confirmed that they would only pay out full Universal Credit (UC) to long-time claimants if they have made consistent contributions to the welfare state, should they win the next election.
Under the proposals detailed last week, anyone who claims UC when they are out of work would get six months of full benefits to find a job.
After that, the full rate would only be available to people who have contributed to the welfare system through their taxes for years.
Those who have not would have their UC standard rate slashed by a third and the payment would be loaded onto a “back to work” pre-payment card, which would ban spending on cigarettes, alcohol, betting and cash withdrawals.